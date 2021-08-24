Will FDA Vaccine Approval Lead To More Shots In Arms?

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for Pfizer's COVID vaccine, will more people feel comfortable getting the shot?
CBS2's John Dias spoke with New Yorkers in Washington Heights to find out.
Tuesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update
More than 3.5 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have already gone into arms in Colorado, and doctors hope Monday's..