India reports 25,467 Covid cases | US grants full approval to Pfizer | Oneindia News
India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday.

In other news, US FDA granted full approval to Pfizer BioNTech's Covid 19 vaccine.

