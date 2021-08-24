India reports 25,467 Covid cases | US grants full approval to Pfizer | Oneindia News

India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday.
In other news, US FDA granted full approval to Pfizer BioNTech's Covid 19 vaccine.
#Covid19 #Pfizer #Vaccine
India recorded 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday.
In other news, US FDA granted full approval to Pfizer BioNTech's Covid 19 vaccine.
#Covid19 #Pfizer #Vaccine
Today, India reported 30,948 new cases of coronavirus. Active cases declined to 3.53 lakh. With this, the country’s overall..
30,549 new Covid cases and 422 deaths were reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning - a..