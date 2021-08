Covid-19 update: India reports 37,593 new cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, India has logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,35,758 with 648 fresh fatalities.

