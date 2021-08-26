Covid-19 update: India reports 46,164 new cases and 607 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases, 34,159 recoveries and 607 deaths.

In what may be a post-Onam surge for the first time since May 20, Kerala reported 31,445 fresh infections and 215 deaths.

