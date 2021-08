Covid-19 update: India reports 36,083 new cases and 493 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Today, India's Covid situation continued to show improvement, with the country recording 36,083 cases, which is a 6.6% marginal drop from yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry, about 493 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

