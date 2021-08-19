Booster shots coming for those who got Pfizer and Moderna, but what about J&J?
It was announced Wednesday that booster shots will soon be available to Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

But if you received a J&J vaccine, you may be wondering if and when you’ll need another shot.