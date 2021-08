Defence Secretary says Labour 'short on solutions'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hits back at Labour as "long on criticism, very short on solutions".

Wallace recogonises there is a lot of anger and worry around Afghanistan, but the government did the important thing of securing the airport on Friday rather than making calls to a fleeing Afghan government that would not have made the "blindest bit of difference".

Report by Edwardst.

