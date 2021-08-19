BORN DEAD Movie

BORN DEAD Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Luna is a young embalmer with a strange passion for everything concerning death.

One day, during a trip in the woods, she finds two bodies.

The first one is a dead woman, the other one is a man who is still barely breathing.

From this moment, Luna's life will change forever and a horrifying spiral of violence will surround her existence.

Directed by Alex Visani with Ingrid Monacelli - Lorenzo Lepori produced by Empire Video - Digit Movies - Hector Villena Mero