Geronimo's owner: 'Frustrated' after High Court ruling

Helen Macdonald, the owner of the alpaca at the centre of a legal battle - says she is "tired, fed-up and frustrated" after the High Court ruled that Geronimo should be killed - after he twice tested positive for Bovine Tuberculosis.

Report by Blairm.

