Taliban in US-made armours and vehicles; Biden halts arms sales to Afghanistan | Oneindia News

Videos of Taliban fighters parading in US-made armoured vehicles have caused an embarrassment to the White House; The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to Afghanistan; Today, at least two people were killed in the Afghan city of Asadabad after Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally; Today, Gujarat High Court said that six sections of a law to stop "love jihad", including one that places the burden of proof on the accused, cannot be allowed to stand.

