Suspect who claimed to have a bomb near Capitol surrenders

US Capitol Police have identified 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry as the suspect who claimed to have an explosive device near the Capitol.
Roseberry has surrendered to authorities.
CNN’s Whitney Wild reports.
A standoff between police and a bomb threat suspect in Washington, D.C. has ended after several hours following the suspect's..
The suspect had been live streaming on social media from his truck parked next to the Library of Congress.