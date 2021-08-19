COVID-19 Booster Shots Recommended 8 Months After Date Of Vaccination

COVID booster shots could be widely available for millions of Americans next month.
Worsening symptoms are beginning to be seen in break-through cases.
COVID booster shots could be widely available for millions of Americans next month.
Worsening symptoms are beginning to be seen in break-through cases.
Top health officials in the federal government recommended Wednesday that adults who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines seek..
A COVID-19 vaccine booster shot program rolls out next month. Here's what you need to know.