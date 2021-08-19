Will School District of Palm Beach County face penalties for mask mandate?

The new mask policy takes effect on Monday as confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County public schools are on track to breaking 1,000 in the first two weeks of the 2021/22 academic year.
Keiser University football opened the 2021-2022 season with a 45-6 win over Cumberland at home.
Florida State is paying tribute to legendary former football coach Bobby Bowden this season.