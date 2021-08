Clark County teachers, staff consider quitting if COVID vaccine mandate passes

On Wednesday, the Clark County School District will consider a proposed mandate that would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

NEW TONIGHT...LOCAL TEACHERS... IN THE CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT...MAY SOON BE REQUIRED... TO GET..... THE COVID-19 VACCINE.THANKS FOR JOINING US.I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES.THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL BE CONSIDERING A NEW POLICY... AT AN EMERGENCY MEETING ON WEDNESDAY...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...ALYSSA BETHENCOURT IS LIVE FROM C-C-S-D HEADQUARTERS...ALYSSA - YOU SPOKE WITH TEACHERS TODAY WHO FEAR... THIS NEW POLICY COULD CAUSE A BIG PROBLEM...FOR SOME TEACHERS THIS WAS SOME REALLY WELCOMED NEWS -- OTHERS NOT SO MUCHBUT REGARDLESS OF WHERE THEY STAND ON THIS POSSIBLE VACCINE MANDATE, THEY SEEM TO AGREE ON ONE THINGTHEY SAY IF IT PASSES -- IT COULD CAUSE STAFFING SHORTAGES ACROSS THE BOARD."There already is a shortage.

Isub, I go into high schools.Everyday there are 10-12vacancies."NICOLE ANDERSON HAS WORKED AS ASUBSTITUTE TEACHER WITH THECLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR5 YEARSIN THAT TIME, ANDERSON SAYSSHE’S NEVER SEEN SO MANY JOBSOPEN."It’s going to get worse.

I seea lot of people who are notgoing to be working this jobanymore if they mandate this."ANDERSON -- SAYS SHE’S’CONSIDERED LEAVING HER POSITIONWITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICTENTIRELY IF THE VACCINE BECOMESMANDATORYBUT OTHER CCSD EMPLOYEES, LIKELUCAS PARTRIDGE, SAY THEY JUSTDON’T UNDERSTAND."If people are threatening towalk away because they may needto get vaccinated, to me thepeople that are really bngeipunished are the students."ACCORDING TO THE CCSD WEBSITE --THERE ARE CURRENTLY 728 JOBOPENINGSI REACHED OUT TO THE DISTRICTASKING IF THEY THOUGHT THEMANDATE WOULD MAKE THAT NUMBEREVEN GREATER -- BUT INSTEADRECEIVED THIS RESPONSE SAYINGQUOTE --"ADOPTING AND IMPLEMENTINGREQUIRED VACCINATION FORCOVID-19, IS THE RESPONSIBLE,COMMON-SENSE COURSE OF ACTIONWE’VE SEEN MANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAGENCIES, COMPANIES,INSTITUTIONS, AND ORGANIZATIONSPURSUE."JOHN VELLARDITA IS THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR FOR CLARK COUNTYEDUCATION ASSOCIATION.HE SAYS THERE’S A LOT MORE THATNEEDS TO BE CONSIDERED."There is a significant portionof the population that hasissues with that.

The Districthas to come to a bargainingtable with those issues.

The Districthas to come to a bargainingtable with those issues. Forexample, there is legitimateexemptions for people that havemedical reasons, religiousreasons."THE DISTRICT SAYS IT WOULDCONSIDER MAKING ACCOMMODATIONSFOR MEDICAL REASONS OR RELIGIOUSBELIEFS...AS OF TODAY, THERE IS NOT APROPOSED TIMELINE FOR WHENEMPLOYEES WOULD HAVE TO BEVACCINATED.I'M LIVE IN -- ALYSSABETHENCOURT, 13 ACTION NEWSAND ACCORDING TO C-C-S-D-- ABOUT 25-THOUSAND DISTRICTEMPLOYEES... OUT OF AROUND42-THOUSAND.... ARE FULLYVACCINATEDTHAT'S ABOUT... 60 PERCENTOF EMPLOYEES.IT'S UP FROM... 41 PERCENTEARLIER THIS MONTH.