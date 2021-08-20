Daily Debrief | What went wrong? 5-year-old dropped off at wrong location in Las Vegas by school bus driver

Reporter Rachel Moore discusses how a 5-year-old was dropped off at the wrong bus stop by a school bus driver with Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed in the Daily Debrief for Aug.
18, 2021.
Visit KTNV.com for developments and updates.
Reporter Rachel Moore discusses how a 5-year-old was dropped off at the wrong bus stop by a school bus driver with Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed in the Daily Debrief for Aug.
18, 2021.
Visit KTNV.com for developments and updates.
On Monday SirPatrick Coleman, 5, says he was scared when the bus driver dropped him off at the wrong stop and left him with no..