San Francisco Businesses Prep for City's Proof of Vaccination Requirement

After midnight, people who are not fully vaccinated could be denied entry into a variety of businesses in San Francisco as the city's vaccination mandate goes into effect.
Max Darrow reports.
(8-19-21)
After midnight, people who are not fully vaccinated could be denied entry into a variety of businesses in San Francisco as the city's vaccination mandate goes into effect.
Max Darrow reports.
(8-19-21)
San Francisco is about to impose the strictest vaccine mandate of any major city in the nation. Andria Borba reports. (8-19-21)
There's been plenty of reaction to San Francisco's COVID vaccination mandate both from businesses and the customers it will impact...