San Francisco Restaurants, Bars Begin Checking for Proof of Vaccination

On Friday, San Francisco became the first major city in the nation to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people dining inside restaurants, working out in gyms or attending indoor concerts.
Max Darrow reports.
(8-20-21)
