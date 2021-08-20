River Road Movie (2021)

River Road Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: River Road follows a rock musician and a free-spirited woman start an intense relationship which soon spirals into a world of drug addiction and crime.

The film was written and directed by Rob Willey and stars Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Power Rangers, Daybreak) and Lexi Redman (Concrete Evidence).

The cast is rounded out by Aaron Pearl (Lost in Space), Melanie Rose Wilson (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Primo Allon (Altered Carbon, Godzilla) and Steven Roberts Leo Award winning performance as Fresno.

Nominated for 7 Leo Awards including: Best Direction in a Motion Picture - Rob Willey Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Motion Picture - Steven Roberts Best Motion Picture - Margaret Judge, Ethan Attrell, Fred Cameron, Rob Abbate, Rean McKinley, Rob Willey, Christopher Colonval Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Motion Picture - Cody Kearsley Best Screenwriting in a Motion Picture - Rob Willey Best Musical Score in a Motion Picture - Rob Willey, Michael Chambers Best Picture Editing in a Motion Picture - Rob Willey Tall Grass Films, Greystone Pictures and Four by Three present River Road Coming to select theatres starting October 2nd