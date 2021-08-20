Met Police thanks jury after Streatham verdict

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Dean Haydon thanks the jury for their "careful examination" of the evidence in an inquest into 2020's Streatham terror attack after they returned a verdict of lawful killing for the Metropolitan Police.
In February last year, two people were murdered by Sudesh Amman on a street in south London before he was shot dead by the force.
Report by Taylorjo.
