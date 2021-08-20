Sturgeon announces 'groundbreaking' power share with Greens

Sturgeon announces 'groundbreaking' power share with Greens Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announces a proposed cooperation agreement between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens.

Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater stress, along with Sturgeon, that the deal won't amount to a coalition, but rather an opportunity to build a greener Scotland.

Report by Taylorjo.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn