Dow Movers: INTC, MSFT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 35.6% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 0.5%.
Intel Corp is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 0.9% on the day.