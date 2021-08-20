Dow Movers: INTC, MSFT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 35.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 0.5%.

Intel Corp is showing a gain of 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 0.9% on the day.