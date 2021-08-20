6 Quotes That Prove You Only Get Better With Age

Enjoy your golden years and celebrate National Senior Citizens Day with these quotes that emphasize the power of getting older.

I like getting older.

When you’re in your 20s you’re really forging for your future.

Things take shape later on, Crispin Glover.

Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art, Stanislaw Jerzy Lec.

The great thing about getting older is that you get a chance to tell the people in your life who matter what they mean to you, Mike Love.

Age is a case of mind over matter.

If you don’t mind, it don’t matter, Satchel Paige.

The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been, Madeleine L’Engle.

As I started getting older, I realized, ‘I’m so happy!’ I didn’t expect this!

I wasn’t happy when I was young, Jane Fonda