KCSO T-Shirt Fundraiser for Sgt. Proxmire

GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER --ISSUING THAT ORDERTODAY... SAYING, QUOTE: "WE ALLSTRIVE TO MAKE THE KIND OFIMPACT THAT DEPUTY PROXMIRE HADIN HIS NINEYEARS WITH THE KALAMAZOO COUNTYSHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT."THIS HONOR -- ON THE SAME DAYASHIS FUNERAL... WE'LL HAVE THOSEDETAILS -- IN JUST AFEW MINUTES.BUT FIRST -- ORGANIZATIONSAND COMMUNITY MEMBERS ARE HOPINGTO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT TO THEPROXMIRE FAMILY BY RAISINGMONEY FOR THEM DURING THISDIFFICULT TIME.FOX 17'S LAUREN KUMMER BRINGS USMORE ON HOW YOU CAN HELP.Lauren StandUp: THE WESTMICHIGANCOMMUNITY IS RALLYING TOGETHERCOMING UP WITH WAYS TOHONOR SERGEANT RYAN PROXMIRE ANDHIS ULTIMATE SACRIFICE.TWO DIFFERENT T- SHIRTS AERALREADY IN THE WORKS WHERE ALLPROCEEDS WOULD GO TO THE FAMILY.Laurie Smith Founder andPresident, Forever StrongMemorial oFundationIt's just so unfathomable thatanything like this would happen.I just feel so terrible for theProxmire famil yand the lawenforcement family.12s KALAMAZOOProxmire family and the lawenforcement family.mfaily.12s KALAMAZOO COUNTY IS COMINGTOGETHERFOLLOWING THE DEATH OF SERGEANTRYAN PROXMIRE.THE FOREVER STRONG MEMORIALFOUNDATION STARTED BACK IN 2016FOLLOWING TWO KALAMAZOOCOUNTY TRAGEDIES IS HELPING OUTONCE AGAIN.

Smith -That's why I created it.

Togive back and to memorialize andremember not just those twotragedies but anything goingforward that happens to ourcommunity thatimpacts literally everyone.19s LAURIE MSITH'SHUSBAND AND SON WERE BOTH KILLEDBACK THEN DURING ONEOF THOSETRAGEDIES WHEN AN UBER DRIVERWENT ON AS HOOITNG SPREE AROUNDTHE CITY.

JUST LIKE OTHERS DIDFOR HER SHE'S CREATING AT-SHIRT THAT'SSTILL IN THE WORKS.WHERE ALLPROCEEDS WILL GO TO THEPROXMIRE FAMILY.

Smith -You ar enumb for the first yearand a half,two years.

They are going toneed moneyfor comfort.

If they don't feellike cookin, gmaking sure the kids have whatthey need.The list goes on and on.18s HET SUPPORT NOTJUST STOPPING LOCALLY ASSERGEANT RYAN PROXMIRE'SMEMORY IS REACHING FAR ACROSSWEST MICHIGAN.

IN GRAND RAPIDS,FLASHPOINT FIREARMS LLC SAYINGTHEYWANTED A WAY TO SHOW THEIRSUPPORT CRETAING A T-SHIRTAS WELL.

Lisa Mayo Owner,FlashpointFirearms LLCThe idea was just a wya tofigure out how to give somethingto recognize the fallen.People with having the shirtsmade, becausethat official lygives the nameof the person and when their endto watch wasand when their end to watch was17s TO OWNER LISA MAYO IT'SIMPORTANT TO SHOW SUPPORT FORTHOSE WHO PUT THEIR LIVES ON THELINE EVERYDAYTO KEEP EVERYONE ELSE SAFE.

Mayo-We're from West Michigan, Igrew up here.

We got to cometogether as communityto support everyone.5s Tag: IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INPURCHASINGEITHER T-SHIRT YOU CAN HEAD TOOURWEBSITE FOX 17 ONLINE DOT COMFOR MORE INFORMATION.COMMUNITY MEMBERS CAN HONOR HIMIN PERSON AT A MEMORIAL SERVICEAT MILLER AUDITORIUM BEGINNINGAT 1 P-M SUNDAY.

REPORTING INKALAMAZOO COUNTY, LAUREN KUMMER,FOX 17 NEWS.THERE ARE ALSOT OHERWA YS --WHERE YOU CAN DONATE TO HELPSERGEANT PROXMIRE'S FAMILY.THE COLIN ROSE MEMORIALFOUNDATION HAS A FACEBOOKFUNDRAISER UP RIGHT NOW, SO FAR,IT'S RAISED OF 47-THOUSANDDOLLARS... ANOTHER DONATIONFUND ISORGANIZED THROUGH LAKE MICHIGANCREDIT UNION.YOU CAN STOP AT ANY BRANCH --AND DONATE TO THE "PDEUTYPROXMIREDONATION FUND." 100-PERCENT OFALL MONEY RAISED-- WILL GO DIRECTL TYO TEHPROXMIREFAMILY.LOOKING AHEAD -- HTE FUNERALFOR SERGEANT PROXMIRE -- ISHAPPENING THISSUNDAY... IT'S PRIVATE -- ANDTHERE WILL BE NO PUBLICVISITATION....HOWEVER -- AFTER THAT SERVICE-- THERE WIL LBEA PROCESSION --ESCORTING SERGEANT PROXMIRE ANDHIS FAMILY TO MILLERAUDITORIUM -- FOR A PUBLICMEMORIALSERVICE... IT STARTS AT 11 A.M.TH ECOMMUNITY IS ENCOURAGED TOLINE THE STREETS OF THE ROUTE --STADIUM DRIVE FROM 9th toHOWARD -- TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT.THE MEMORIAL SERVICE IS SET TOBEGIN AT 1 P.M.AND FOX 17 WILL HAVE LIVECOVERAGE OF THIS PROCESSION ANDMEMORIAL... YOU CAN WATCH THISSUNDAY --BOTH ON-AIR AND ONLINE.