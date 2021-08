Chesterfield Little League softball team celebrated after World Series run

The team finished a strong second as they battled for their first national title in program history.

OF NATIONALLYRECOGNIZED ATHLETES...THECHESTERFIELD LITTLE LEAGUESOFTBALL TEAM IS BEINGCELEBRATED FOR MAKING IT ALL THEWAY TO THECHAMPIONSHIP AGME OF THE LITTLELEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES...THE COMMUNITYLECEBRATION IS GOING ON RIGHTNOW AT THE MANCHESTER HIGHSCHOOL AUTODIRIUM...THE TEAM FINISHED A STRONGSECOND AS THEYAT BTLED FOR THEIRFIRST NATIONAL TITLE IN PROGRAMHISTORY.THEY LOST TOOKLAHOMA DURING IN THE FINALS...BUT THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENTSAND GRIT HAVE MADE THEIRFAMILIES AND THEIR COMMUNITYPROUD...