TIN CAN Movie Clip - Pretend I'm Not

TIN CAN Movie Clip - Pretend I'm Not - Plot synopsis: A fungal infection by the name of Coral is ravaging wintry Eastern Canada, and the rest of the world.

Leading parasitologist Fret (Hopkins) is working on ways to control the strange life-form when she is brutally kidnapped.

Intubated and weak, she wakes up in a life-suspension chamber – a human-sized tin can – placed in a dark and damp brutalist facility where others are seemingly enduring the same fate.

Who put her there and to what end?

What brave new world awaits outside?

As she struggles to escape and learn of her fellow inmates’ similar predicaments, unresolved trauma comes bubbling up the surface of her mind and might just hold the key to her freedom.

Directed by Seth A.

Smith Starring Anna Hopkin, Michael Ironside, Kristin Langille, Simon Mutabazi, Chik White