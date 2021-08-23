Monday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: REI, FEYE

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Ring Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, William R.

Kruse purchased 764,052 shares of REI, for a cost of $1.92 each, for a total investment of $1.47M.

Kruse was up about 11.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with REI trading as high as $2.15 in trading on Monday.

Ring Energy is trading up about 7.6% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Kruse bought REI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $378,568 at an average of $0.74 per share.

And also on Friday, COO John P.

Watters purchased $680,666 worth of FireEye, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $17.02 each.

Before this latest buy, Watters bought FEYE on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $646,816 at an average of $18.48 per share.

FireEye is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday.

So far Watters is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.61.