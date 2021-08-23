San Jose Implements Mandatory Vaccination as FDA Issues Full Approval for Pfizer Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine on the same day San Jose began mandating proof of vaccination for all 8,000 city workers.
Justin Andrews reports.
