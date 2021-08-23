Netflix Releases First Look at the Upcoming 'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Series

IGN reports that Netflix has just released the first images from its upcoming live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' series.

The first images show the three main members of the Bebop crew.

John Cho plays Spike Spiegel, a gun-toting, martial arts expert and bounty hunter.

...Mustafa Shakir plays Spike's partner Jet Black, a former cop.

...and Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine another part of the Bebop crew.

IGN reports that Ed, the Bebop’s resident hacker, has been confirmed to appear in the series but casting has not been announced for the role.

Alex Hassell will appear in the series as Spike’s nemesis Vicious, and Elena Satine plays Spike’s former lover Julia.

According to IGN, the live-action series will be an adaption of the original anime, but it remains hard to say how closely it will adhere to the original.

The photos seem to show off some iconic elements of the series, including Spike’s classic blue and yellow outfit.

Original composer Yoko Kanno will provide the soundtrack for the live-action series.

Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' debuts on the streaming service on November 19