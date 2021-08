With FDA approval, more employers may mandate vaccination

WITH THE PFIZER VACCINERECIEVING FULL APPROVAL FROMTHE FDA FOR PEOPLE 16 ANDUP... MEDICAL PROFESSIONALSBELIEVE MORE PEOPLE WILL GETVACCINATED.

ONE POLL SAIDCLOSE TO 30% OF PEOPLE WHO AREUNVACCINATED WERE WAITNG FORTHIS APPROVAL BEFORE RECIEVINGTHE VACCINE.

AND HOPEFULLYTHIS WILL GIVE PEOPLE ANASSURANCE THAT THIS THE DATAHAVE BEEN LOOKED AT ASRIGOROUSLY AS POSSIBLE ASRIGOROUSLY AS ANY OTHERVACCINE IN FACT PROBABLY MORERIGOROUSLY THAN ANY OTHERVACCINE.

WHILE THIS WILL MAKESOME MORE COMFORTABLE TO GETVACCINATED.

LEGAL EXPERTSBELIEVE IT WILL MAKEBUSINESSES MORE COMFORTABLEMANDATING COVID-19 VACCINES.

ITHINK A LOT OF EMPLOYERS AREGOING TO FEEL MORE EMBOLDENEDOR MORE SECURE IN MANDATINGTHAT EMPLOYEES BE VACCINATED.ONE DECISION FOR A COMPANY TOMAKE CONSIDERING MANDATES ISWHETHER TO OFFER TESTING AS ANALTERNATIVE.

IN NEW YORK STATETHAT COST WOULD BE COVERED BYTHE EMPLOYER, AND THAT COULDMAKE IT MORE COSTLY TO KEEPUNVACCINATED EMPLOYEES ON THEPAYROLL.

ANY EMPLOYER THAT'SDECIDING ABOUT THE OPTION OFTESTING OR MANDATED VACCINE,YOU KNOW, THE POTENTIAL FORTHAT ADDED COST ASSOCIATEDWITH TESTING MAY PUSH THEMINTO THE VACCINE DECISION.EMPLOYERS HAVE THE LEGAL RIGTO MANDATE VACCINATIONS..

THEONLY EXCEPTIONS ARE FORMEDICAL AND RELIGOUS REASONS.JEFF RUASCK 7EWNAND TONIGHT - NEW YORK CITY -TAKING BOLD AC