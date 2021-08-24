Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s

Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and very humid.
Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, a better chance for rain late at night.
Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Heat index values in the low/mid-90s.
The heat and humidity are here to stay this work week and upcoming weekend! Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be quite warm..
Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.