Tuesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: SIX, AIV

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)'s Director, Arik W.

Ruchim, made a $3.81M purchase of SIX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $38.07 each.

So far Ruchim is in the green, up about 10.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.13.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director Terry Considine bought $2.94M worth of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), buying 450,000 shares at a cost of $6.53 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Considine bought AIV on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5.19M at an average of $5.77 per share.

Apartment Investment & Management is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

So far Considine is in the green, up about 3.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.79.