Tory Lanez’s Bail Is Increased for Violating Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order

Last year, Lanez was arrested and charged with felony assault after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion's feet.

As a result, Lanez was issued a protective order requiring him to stay 100 yards away from the 'Savage' rapper.

But during the Rolling Loud Miami festival last month, Lanez made an appearance during DaBaby's set.

Doing so put him in violation of the protective order, since Megan Thee Stallion had been on stage right before him.

According to 'TMZ,' Judge Keith Borjon increased his bail from $190,000 to $250,000.

You’re facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison, Judge Keith Borjon, via Pitchfork.

They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that's a violation of law, as well.

, Judge Keith Borjon, via Pitchfork.

You do not want to be doing things like this, sir.

, Judge Keith Borjon, via Pitchfork.

You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this, Judge Keith Borjon, via Pitchfork.

Lanez has consistently denied the assault charges.

