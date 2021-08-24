7 , Amazing Facts , About Waffles.
August 24 is National Waffle Day!.
1, Waffles have been eaten since the 14th century.
2, Nike's first pair of sneakers, Waffle Trainers, were made using a real waffle iron.
3.
, "Waffle" descends from the Dutch word for "wafer.".
4, The world's biggest waffle was 8 feet long and weighed 110 pounds.
5.
, Thomas Jefferson brought the first waffle iron to America.
6.
, The record for most waffles eaten in 10 minutes is 29 waffles.
7, Belgium waffles were originally called Brussels waffles