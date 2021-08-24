7 Amazing Facts About Waffles

August 24 is National Waffle Day!.

1, Waffles have been eaten since the 14th century.

2, Nike's first pair of sneakers, Waffle Trainers, were made using a real waffle iron.

3.

, "Waffle" descends from the Dutch word for "wafer.".

4, The world's biggest waffle was 8 feet long and weighed 110 pounds.

5.

, Thomas Jefferson brought the first waffle iron to America.

6.

, The record for most waffles eaten in 10 minutes is 29 waffles.

7, Belgium waffles were originally called Brussels waffles