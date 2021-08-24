Lawsuit challenging Florida's mask mandate ban in schools wraps day two

The stakes keep getting higher as the court challenge to Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban continues.
Eight school districts are now snubbing the governor's executive order
The stakes keep getting higher as the court challenge to Governor Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban continues.
Eight school districts are now snubbing the governor's executive order
The stakes keep getting higher as the court challenge to the governor’s mask mandate ban continues.
Beginning today, all Palm Beach County School District students are required to wear facial coverings while inside school district..