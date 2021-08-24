Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80 | Billboard News

Co-founder and virtuoso drummer Charlie Watts, who guitarist Keith Richards frequently referred to with the "engine room" sobriquet, died Tuesday (Aug.
24) at age 80, his rep announced.
The musician "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist said.
