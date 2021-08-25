Building Kills COVID With Dozens of Hi-Tech Gadgets

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — Disinfection robots, thermal body cameras and virus-killing air-con systems — welcome to the Covid-free office of the future.

A workplace in Bucharest filled with anti-virus innovations could become the new normal in office design.

Here’s how it works: The Guardian reports that H3, a large office building in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, features all of the 153 measures of the so-called “Immune” anti-Covid building standard.

When you enter the building, a flick of the wrist opens the door, after which a thermal body camera scans you for signs of fever.

If the scanner finds fever, you’ll be whisked to a quarantine room with its own separate air-con and air-purifying systems. If you are “green-lighted” by the scanner, you can move to the self-cleaning lift that uses UV lighting to clean the lifts and lift shafts.

Inside, you’ll find doors fitted with attachments that let you open them with an elbow or lower arm.

The toilet cubicles are floor to ceiling, enclosing you in your own cubicle with air conditioning.

At night, a 1.2-meter-tall robot traverses the building, using UV light to disinfect and kill pathogens.

During the day, virus-killing hydrogen peroxide ions are emitted from strategic points in the ventilation system.

Because visibility of the measures is so important to the designers, transparent panels have been fitted in the ceilings so that the mechanisms can be seen.

“The point is to reassure them.

We don’t want people to panic,” says Gavin Bonner, one of the main coordinators behind the “Immune” building standard project.

The project has brought together health professionals, architects, engineers, IT specialists and building managers from around the world to help corporations prepare for post-pandemic life.