Uddhav's 'beat Yogi with slippers' remark goes viral after Rane arrest | Oneindia News

Amid the controversy over union minister Narayan Rane's remark on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, a 3 year old video clip has now gone viral in which Uddhav is heard saying Yogi should be beaten with slippers.

