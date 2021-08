Aerial views show police search for missing Claudia Lawrence

Police searching for the missing university chef Claudia Lawrence have begun an investigation at the gravel pits in Sand Hutton to the east of York - 12 years after her disappearance.

The gravel pits, now believed to be used as fishing ponds, are around 6.5 miles from Ms Lawrence's home on Heworth Road.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn