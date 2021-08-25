Gov. Kathy Hochul Speeding Up Federal Rent Relief Efforts

New York's eviction moratorium is set to expire next week, and Gov.
Kathy Hochul is speeding up federal rent relief efforts.
New York's eviction moratorium is set to expire next week, and Gov.
Kathy Hochul is speeding up federal rent relief efforts.
Watch VideoKathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an..
The governor ordered a rapid review of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is distributing up to $2.7 billion in federal..