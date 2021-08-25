Joe Burrow will take 'limited number of snaps' in Bengals' preseason finale

THE BENGALS WILL PLAY THEIRFINAL PRESEASON GAME THISSUNDAY AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM...AND LEADING THE TEAM -- FOR ATLEAST THE BEGINNING OF THEGAME -- WILL BE STARTINGQUARTERBACK JOE BURROW.HE MAYNOT PLAY MUCH -- BUT HE WILLBE OUT THERE IN A LIMITEDCAPACITY -- FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE TH ATKNEE INJURY LASTFALL.JOE SAYS -- HE'S EXCITEDTO GET OUT THERE.i think it's important togoing into the game to have agame like feel i'll be in thehuddle game one so i need tobe there for the first play ofthis gam e.so i'mexcid.teTHE BENGALSSEASON-OPENER IS SEPTEMBER12TH -- AT HOME AGAINST THEVIKING