Hot with isolated thunderstorms across southern Colorado

Afternoon temperatures heated up to above normal levels again this afternoon with highs in the 90's across the lower elevations.

We've been dry along the I-25 corridor.

T-storms developed over far southeast Colorado and there has been dangerous cloud to ground lightning with today's batch of storms. Storms will end late with clearing skies and pleasant overnight low temperatures.

Tomorrow's pattern will still be hot but a disturbance will roll into the region and that will help to trigger a few afternoon t-storms over the mountains and those storms will push to the I-25 corridor.

Not looking for anything severe tomorrow afternoon just the generic afternoon t-storms. Lightning will be the biggest hazard tomorrow.