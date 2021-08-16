Hot today with increasing wildfire smoke

Sunny and hot across Colorado today, but wildfire smoke will start to move back in from the West Coast.
We could see a few storms in the central and western mountains today, but dry skies are expected across most of southern Colorado.
Sunny and hot across Colorado today, but wildfire smoke will start to move back in from the West Coast.
We could see a few storms in the central and western mountains today, but dry skies are expected across most of southern Colorado.
Here and dry weather hits southern Colorado as heavy rain moves into western Colorado. Wildfire smoke will be present today, but..