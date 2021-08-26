Back to school: Pupils urged to take regular Covid tests

A new government campaign is urging secondary school pupils to take regular coronavirus tests to reduce transmission and minimise disruption to lessons when the new term begins in September.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said people must not "undervalue the importance" of education and that the measures would "maximise the time in the classroom and maximise the benefits that that brings".

Report by Buseld.

