Ron Jeremy Faces Over 30 Counts of Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy, Faces Over 30 Counts of, Sexual Assault.

Sex abuse allegations continue to mount against 67-year-old adult film star Ron Jeremy.

Sex abuse allegations continue to mount against 67-year-old adult film star Ron Jeremy.

He has now been indicted on over 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back to 1996.

At the time of the alleged incidents, his accusers ranged in age from 15 to 51.

On August 25, Jeremy appeared in a Los Angeles court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 various charges..

On August 25, Jeremy appeared in a Los Angeles court where he pleaded not guilty to 34 various charges..

Those charges include 12 counts of forcible rape and six counts of sexual battery by restraint.

Those charges include 12 counts of forcible rape and six counts of sexual battery by restraint.

Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation.

We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes, George Gascón, Los Angeles District Attorney, via statement.

Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation.

We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes, George Gascón, Los Angeles District Attorney, via statement.

In June of 2020, Jeremy was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

In June of 2020, Jeremy was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

In October of 2020, additional charges were brought against him.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Yahoo!

Reports that Jeremy is due in court for a pretrial conference on Oct.

12.

Yahoo!

Reports that Jeremy is due in court for a pretrial conference on Oct.

12.

He has been unable to post his $6.6 million bail and remains behind bars while awaiting his court date.

.

He has been unable to post his $6.6 million bail and remains behind bars while awaiting his court date.