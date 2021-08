Lil Nas X Calls Out Critics Of His Satan Shoes & Announces Release Date For His Album 'Montero' | Billboard News

Four months after Nike and MSCHF Product Studio settled their lawsuit over Lil Nas X's Satanic sneakers, the rapper is still wondering what really got people's blood boiling after Tony Hawk promoted a new skateboard with his real blood on them.

Lil Nas X also set a release date for his debut album.

The chart-topping hip-hop star sets a Sept.

17 release date for Montero, via Columbia Records.