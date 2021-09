Latino adults nearly twice as likely as white adults to die from COVID, CDC data reveals

Latino adults nearly twice as likely as white adults to die from COVID, CDC data reveals

FDA- APPROVED PFIZER VACCINE...THOSE WHO HAVE BEENRELUCTANT TO GET THE SHOT WILLROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES.AND DOCTORS ARE STEPPING UPOUTREACH TO COMMUNITIESOF COLORWHO HAVE BEEN DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS.INCLUDING LATINOS.VACCINATION RATES AMONG THELATIN-X COMMUNITY HAVE LAGGED...WITH THE C-D-C REPORTING ALITTLE MORE THAN33-PERCENT FULLY VACCINATED.AND C-D-C DATA SHOWS LATINOADULTS ARE ALMOST TWICE ASLIKELY AS WHITE ADULTS TOCONTRACT THE VIRUS.

AND MORETHAN TWICE AS LIKELY TODIE FROM IT..."I THINK THE MAIN REASON ISWORKRELATED.I THINK UNFORTUNATELY,THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH CLINICS INTHE EVENING"THAT'S COMMUNITY HEALTHPROVIDER ALEXANDRAMORAN...WHO IS WORKING TOINCREASE VACCINATION NUMBERS INHYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND.SHE SAYS CONVINCING PEOPLE TOGET THE COVID 19 VACCINE MAYTAKEMORE THAN ONE TRY...AND THATYOU NEED TO MEET PEOPLE WHERETHEY ARE...WHIC IH WHY SHERECENTLY HELPED RUN A POP-UPCLINIC THAT OPENED IN THEEVENING.