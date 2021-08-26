Evacuations To Continue Despite Twin Explosions at Kabul Airport

On August 26, two explosions occurred near the Kabul airport.

The twin blasts took place where U.S. and British forces have been stationed to help with evacuations.

The explosions occurred just outside the Abbey Gate and at a nearby hotel.

The attacks were preceded by warnings that there could be terrorist incidents in the area.

The BBC reports that the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a senior health official, at least 60 people were killed, and 140 were wounded as a result of the explosions.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there had been , "no reported U.K. military or U.K. government casualties.".

However, the United States' Pentagon said that 12 U.S. military personnel were killed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the operation to evacuate people would continue , "according to the timetable we have got.".

Kenneth McKenzie of U.S. Central Command echoed Johnson's statement, vowing that the U.S. would also, "continue to execute the mission.".

The U.S. has set a deadline of August 31 for the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan to be complete.

President Joe Biden has rejected calls from the U.K. and other allies to extend that deadline