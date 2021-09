Woman pulled from car, daughter jumps to safety during carjacking, police say

YOU SOON, CHR.ISTHANK YOU.WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWSOUT OF SPARTANBURG TONIGHTPOLICE ARE INVESTIGATING ACARJACKING THEY SAY THEYRESPONDED TO EAST MAIN STREET INSPARTANBURG AROUND 5:30 TODAY.POLICE.SAY THE SUSPECT UNSUCCESSFULLYTRIED TO STEAL A MOPED ATKNIFEPOINT THAN ANOTHER VEHICLE.POLICE SAYE H THEN WENT TO THESONIC DRIVE THROUGH WHERE HEPULLED A WOMAN OUT OF HER CARPOLICE.SAY HER 11 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER WASABLE TO JUMPUT O OF THE CAR.PLEASE WERE ABLE TO LATER LOCATETHE STOLEN CAR AND THE SUSPECTIN COWPENS.EVERYONE IS SAFE.NO ONE WAS INJURED THE SUSPECT’SNAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND