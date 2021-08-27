I'm 26, My Wife's 63 - Why Shouldn't We Have A Baby? | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A COUPLE with a 37-year age gap have decided to ignore their haters and are planning on starting a family.

Julia, a 26-year-old YouTuber, met 63-year-old Eileen, a political correspondent, through Tinder three years ago.

The couple, who get mistaken for grandmother and granddaughter, say they have been in love ever since their first date.

Two years ago they decided to prove their love and commitment to one another by getting married.

Despite the couple's obvious affection for each other, some have been quick to question and judge the relationship.

The strongest of haters have claimed that “Julia must be unwell for being with an older woman” and that “Julia is a gold digger and her love isn’t real, it’s just for the cameras”.

The couple cannot pretend the judgement does not bother them, but Julia is keen to prove “that you should follow your heart, because you might find love where you don’t expect it”.

In spite of all the judgement the couple already face, they are ready to take the next big step in their relationship and start a family.

This was no easy decision because, as well as the judgement the child may too face, Eileen and Julia had to consider that Eileen’s age means she might not be present for as long as most parents hope to be in a child’s life.

Julia And Eileen’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/JuliaZelg Julia’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juliazelg/ Eileen’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eileendefreest/