WEB EXTRA: Biden Tells Those Who Attacked Kabul Airport The US Will Not 'Forgive' or 'Forget'

President Biden: "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive.

We will not forget.

We will hunt you down and make you pay." On Thursday (8/26), the president addressed the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed U.S. service members others at the airport.